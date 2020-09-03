Ministry of Health reiterates care in places of confluence of people

Thursday, 3 September 2020
(QCOSTARICA) On Wednesday, September 02, 2020. The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas today emphasized the care that must be taken when carrying out certain activities in closed spaces where people converge, taking into account that next Wednesday, September 9 begins a period of opening.

Dr. Daniel Salas, Minister of Health

Costa Rica makes it mandatory the use of masks as of September 9

Dr. Salas detailed the care that should be taken in public transport, the office, gyms, food establishments such as sodas, restaurants and cafes, in cinemas and theaters, as well as in stores and supermarkets.

The general call is always to:

  • Do not go to public places if you have respiratory symptoms.
  • Constant hand washing (before touching our faces and when we get somewhere).
  • Correct use of a facemask.
  • Distancing
  • Do not break social bubbles.

However, Salas took the opportunity to make specific recommendations for:

Public transport

  • Avoid touching surfaces, both at the bus stop and inside the units.
  • Bring the full amount of the fare to avoid receiving change.
  • Use a 70% alcohol solution for disinfection after touching money or after handling any surface.
  • Keep bus windows open.
  • Try not to start conversations on buses.

The Office

  • Clean the contact surfaces before starting work, this can be done with a 70% alcohol solution.
  • If possible, have natural ventilation, opening all possible windows.
  • Have an alcohol solution dispenser and use it frequently, this gel must have a concentration of at least 60% alcohol.
  • Establish shifts to attend the lunchrooms, avoiding crowds, and ensuring that you are not in front of other people.
  • Do not attend the cubicles of other colleagues.

Gyms

  • The use of special masks is recommended for physical activities.
  • Make sure the machine has been cleaned before it is used by another person.
  • Do not use the cloth used to dry sweat to clean or handle machines.

Food establishments (sodas, restaurants and coffee shops)

  • Make sure that tables and surfaces are cleaned prior to use.
  • Respect the arrangement of furniture established by the premises to ensure distance.
  • When removing the facemask to eat, store it in a clean bag to prevent it from coming into contact with other surfaces.
  • Avoid handling commonly used objects such as sauce dispensers, salt, pepper and others.
  • Do not share food with your companions.
  • Prefer electronic means of payment to avoid handling cash. If effective, wash your hands or apply a 70% alcohol solution.
  • Try not to speak while eating food.

Cinemas and theaters

  • Best to urchase tickets online or by phone in order to avoid interactions and crowds at the box office.
  • When removing the facemask to eat, store it in a clean bag to prevent it from coming into contact with other surfaces.

Retail stores and supermarkets

  • • Plan purchases in advance, to reduce the time spent in the establishment.
  • Only make purchases by one individual per family.
  • Avoid going during high traffic hours.
  • Bring your own bags for shopping.
  • Touch only the items you are going to buy.
  • Prefer electronic means of payment to avoid handling cash. If effective, wash your hands or apply a 70% alcohol solution.
  • Apply disinfectant solution on the handle of grocery carts and baskets.

The Minister ended by encouraging people to take care of themselves and at the same time to supervise, as clients and collaborators, compliance with the protocols within the establishments and in case of finding faults, make the signal to the establishment, in case the premises show disinterest in abiding by the signaling or repeating non-compliance, it is prudent to make a complaint at 1322.

 

