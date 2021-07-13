Almost 120 thousand time bombs on the streets of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Some blame it on the pandemic, their income has dropped and not able to afford the repairs that the Riteve vehicular inspection demands. Others, well they just do see the need to do so.

Whatever the reason the danger on our roads continues to be the order of the day, especially when it is confirmed that almost 120,000 vehicles – 119,858 to be exact – vehicles are without a vehicle the obligatory inspection, according to official Riteve data for the first six months of the year.

For this semester, all vehicles that provide public service and transport of dangerous substances have already been summoned, as well as plates from 1 to 6 of private vehicles.

According to Riteve, of the 119,858 vehicles that were supposed to submit to the inspection, 25,487 did not pass the inspection, while 94,371 have not done so at all.

Of the approximately 700,000 vehicles that made the revision during this first semester, 413,000 (59%) passed in the first attempt.

The others failed due to various reasons.

Among the major faults are some 115,976 rejections were due to emissions; 54,129 with excessive tire wear and 42,789 faulty brakes.

Among the minor faults, 231,821 vehicles showed excessive engine oil leak; 174,221 had leaks in the transmission and 145,220 cases had some lights in bad condition.

“Faced with this figure, of course, to make a call to us, remembering that road accidents are another of the great struggles that we must fight as a country and that traveling in safe vehicles is a guarantee to counteract this situation and protect the health and life of both of us. as well as those who circulate alongside us on the road,” commented Jennifer Hidalgo, Communications and Social Responsibility Deputy Manager at Riteve.

According to Riteve, the most common major failures, labeled as “grave” of inspections is polluting emissions, followed by tire wear and braking imbalance.

Riteve also warns about paying attention to minor defects, which, although they do not cause rejection, labeled as “leve”, are the beginning of serious defects, so doing the “maje” (closing an eye to the problem) can not only cause problems in the medium term, but they will also need, at some point, of greater investment in repairs.

To pass the inspection, vehicles are submitted to a number of mechanical and visual tests. A result with an entire page minor faults or leves will pass the inspection, but just one major or grave will mean a fail.

The owner of the vehicle then has 30 days to repair the fault and resubmit for inspections, at the same station of the original inspection, at half the cost on each occasion. After the 30 days, the vehicle must undergo a completely new inspection.

The cost of inspection for a passenger vehicle currently is ¢16,277 colones. See the current rate sheet here.

Need to make a Riteve appointment? Click here