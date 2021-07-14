Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 14: Plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

Today, Wednesday, July 14, plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.