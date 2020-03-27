Almost a thousand foreigners have been rejected at borders

Immigration authorities have issued 5.024 health orders since the closing of the borders

In the last 7 days, since the closure of all borders to foreigners entering, immigration authorities prevented the entry of 958 foreigners who wanted to enter the country through all the border posts, mainly in Peñas Blancas and Las Tablillas, as well as different “blind spots” on the northern border.

That is the most up-to-date information released Thursday by Vice President Epsy Campbell, who is responsible for coordinating the operations for the closure of borders as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

Official statistics also show that, in the same period of these 7 days, 5,204 health orders have been issued at all immigration control posts.

Citizens who receive the health order upon entering the country must comply with a mandatory 14-day isolation, if violated could face criminal responsibilities.