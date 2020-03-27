Home Redaqted Almost a thousand foreigners have been rejected at borders

Almost a thousand foreigners have been rejected at borders

Immigration authorities have issued 5.024 health orders since the closing of the borders

In the last 7 days, since the closure of all borders to foreigners entering, immigration authorities prevented the entry of 958 foreigners who wanted to enter the country through all the border posts, mainly in Peñas Blancas and Las Tablillas, as well as different “blind spots” on the northern border.

Immigration police are maintain inspections of vehicles to detect illegals being smuggled into the country

That is the most up-to-date information released Thursday by Vice President Epsy Campbell, who is responsible for coordinating the operations for the closure of borders as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

Vice-President Epsy Campbell (pink shirt) is coordinating the operations for the closure of borders

Official statistics also show that, in the same period of these 7 days, 5,204 health orders have been issued at all immigration control posts.

The Peñas Blancas border post is a ghost town

Citizens who receive the health order upon entering the country must comply with a mandatory 14-day isolation, if violated could face criminal responsibilities.

Only cargo is permitted to cross the border into and from Nicaragua

