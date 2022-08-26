Friday 26 August 2022
Amazon Costa Rica offers 3,000 bilingual positions

Amazon will hold a job fair this Saturday, August 27, looking to hir bilingual talent - either fluent in English, Portuguese, or both

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Looking for work? Amazon may have a job for you, as they look to fill some 3,000 positions in different areas of their business.

To achieve the goal, the company will be holding a job fair this Saturday, August 27, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, in the SJO3 building, located in the Parque Empresarial del Este, Calle Blancos.

The company requires bilingual talent – either fluent in English, Portuguese, or both –  in the areas of Customer Service, Amazon Web Services, and Prime Video, among others.

Interested persons must be over 18 years of age, have a high school diploma and have legal authorization to work in Costa Rica.

The vacancies to fill are for work virtually and face-to-face, as well as permanent and temporary.

Those interested in participating in the fair, both in person and virtual, can register at careerexpovirtualfair.com or apply directly at www.amazon.jobs/costarica.

Amazon opened its doors in Costa Rica back in 2008 with 75 employees.  Since then it has included new lines of business and departments with various specialties and professional profiles, with more than 17,000 employees and 10 service centers across the country, the majority located in the Greater Metropolitan Area of San Jose (GAM).

 

Previous articleNew holiday for the “Día de la persona Negra” is moved to Sunday, September 4
