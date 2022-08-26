New holiday for the “Día de la persona Negra” is moved to Sunday, September 4

QCOSTARICA – This year Costa Rica will celebrate a new holiday, August 31, “Día de la persona Negra” (Day of the Black Person and Afro-Costa Rican Culture), which was approved last year in Congress.

The Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social (MTSS) – Ministry of Labor and Social Security – reported that this year, its first year, the holiday will be moved to the following Sunday, September 4, a non-mandatory paid holiday.

Walter Villalobos, Vice Minister of the Labor Area, explained that the transfer of the holiday is carried out by Law to promote tourism, and will be applied in the next two years.

Villalobos explained that companies must take into account that it is a non-mandatory payment holiday.

Companies on weekly pay must pay for days worked without including holiday pay. An employee who works the holiday will receive their regular pay.

Work centers that pay monthly or every two weeks must pay the full salary including September 4. Employees who work the holiday will be paid an extra day (double pay).

