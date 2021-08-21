Saturday 21 August 2021
American Airlines will open direct flights between Chicago, San Jose and Liberia

Flights will start in November or the start of the high season

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – American Airlines announced the opening of direct flights between Chicago and the Juan Santamaría and Daniel Oduber airports starting next November.

American Airlines will offer, starting in November, three direct flights a week between Chicago and San Jose and weekly to Guanacaste

The service to Juan Santamaría, in San Jose, will be three times a week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, starting November 2, according to a statement released by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), this Friday, August 20.

Meanwhile, to the Daniel Oduber terminal in Liberia, Guanacaste, the service will be once a week, on Saturdays.

Chicago is of great importance as a potential source of tourists to Costa Rica, according to the study “Americans as International Travelers” on the best prospects residing in the United States, carried out prior to the pandemic by the ICT.

Chicago placed in fourth place in the ranking of the 10 US cities that concentrate the largest number of potential tourists with a high interest in traveling to Costa Rica, only below New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

“These flights will strengthen the high season, which traditionally begins in the third week of November, and will connect us with a strategic focus for attracting tourism to Costa Rica, the city of Chicago. It is news that brings hope to the gradual process of recovery in the tourism sector,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, in the statement.

Chicago concentrates an emerging potential market with travelers interested in nature, outdoor activities and business, detailed the ICT.

Rafael Sánchez, American Airlines regional manager for Central America, said the airline has a high commitment to Costa Rica.

“Proof of this are the 84 weekly flights that we will be operating in the fall to five destinations, the largest operation we have had during our 31 years in Costa Rica,” argued the executive.

