Saturday 21 August 2021
Health includes QR code to validate online vaccination certificate

To those who requested the document after August 12, the new version will be delivered

Health
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health announced Friday the digitization of the process to obtain the vaccination certificate against covid-19, which includes a QR and alphanumeric code to validate it online.

Image from Ministry of Health

“The improvements in the digitalization of the procedure will contribute, in a short term, to people being able to receive their certificate in a lesser amount of time,” said Melissa Ramírez, Health Surveillance official of the Ministry of Health.

Those who request this certificate, Salud reported, will receive in their email pin access to the web portal to consult and download the document.

Those people who require it to apostille (for use outside of Costa Rica) must take the printed certificate to any headquarters of the Ministry of Health in the country, to have it signed, then must proceed with the procedure before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While the new format is available for requested made after August 12, Health is working on a phased plan to send the certificate to those whose request was made before that date.

“The Ministry of Health seeks that, in late September, all the people who have their email updated in the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), can receive, without a request, the access that will allow them to consult their vaccination certificate online,” Ramírez reported.

People who requested the certificate but have not received it yet, should check the spam folder (unwanted messages) or write to the following address to check the status of the process, certifiedvacuna.covid19@misalud.go.cr.

 

Rico
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

