Friday 29 October 2021
American Arrested At San Jose Airport Attempting To Leave The Country

The man had an outstanding arrest warrant for reckless driving

HQNational
By Q Costa Rica
Photo courtey DGME (Immigration service)
QCOSTARICA – An American, identified by his last name, Moran was arrested at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (San Jose airport) when he tried to leave the country, on a warrant for reckless driving.

Photo courtey DGME (Immigration service)

“The arrest occurred when the foreigner presented himself to carry out immigration control when trying to leave the country,” informed the airport immigration police.

According to the report, the immigration officer detected that the man had an arrest warrant against him issued by the San Jose Judicial Circuit Court.

After his arrest, Moran was escorted from the airport to the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ), for the corresponding process.

No other details were provided.

Reckless driving, such as driving in excess of 150 km/h, is a criminal offense in Costa Rica.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

