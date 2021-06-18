Friday 18 June 2021
American woman found lifeless in hotel bathroom in Sabana

The woman had been in Costa Rica only two days

by Q Costa Rica
19

QCOSTARICA – A sad discovery occurred this Thursday morning in a hotel located in La Sabana, in San José, the lifeless body of a woman was found in a bathroom in the room where she was staying.

Woman found dead in hotel bathroom two days after arriving in Costa Rica. The woman was staying on the fourth floor of a hotel located in La Sabana. Image for illustrative purposes.

The discovery was made at 9:00 am Thursday in a room of the Hotel Crown Plaza, more commonly known as the Coribici.

Judicial officials identified the woman as Kristyn Annette Vrab, 56 years of age, a tourist in the country.

According to immigration records, Vrab arrived in the country on Tuesday, June 15.

During the preliminary review, no wounds or injuries were observed with the naked eye that would suggest that she would have been murdered. The Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) had the body transferred to the Judicial Morgue for an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

This story is in development.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

