Saturday 19 June 2021
type here...
Home National Today's Vehicle Restriction June 19: only "ODDS" can circulate
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 19: only “ODDS” can circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
921

Today, Saturday, June 19, only vehicles with “ODD” ending plates CAN circulate

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

This week and next, from Monday to Friday, there will no longer be the alternative ODDS and EVENS can circulate, rather the prohibition on the last digit of the license plate as follows:

- Advertisement -

 

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

- Advertisement -

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmerican woman found lifeless in hotel bathroom in Sabana

Related Articles

OIJ investigation into road works corruption leads to inquiries in Panama

QCOSTARICA - The prestige of the company of some of the...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 18: 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate

Today, Friday, June 18, vehicles with plates ending 9 & 0...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 17: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

Today, Thursday, June 17, vehicles with plates ending 7 & 8...
Read more
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.