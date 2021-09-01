American yacht sinks after crashing in Cabo Blanco

QCOSTARICA – A 50-foot yacht crashed in the Isla Cabo Blanco in the San Miguel sector of the Nicoya Peninsula, in Pacific waters, this Tuesday morning.

As a result, the rescue of the boat’s crew was required at around 5:00 am.

- Advertisement -

Authorities of the National Coast Guard Service (SNG), rescued in the morning hours (5:00 am) the crew of a boat bearing the name Jaka Caliemo, with U.S. registration.

The collision was a result of a mechanical failure. The SNG says the yacht manager is an individual named Scott.

As reported by the Coast Guard authorities, the boat sank quickly, since, at the time of the rescue of the crew, they could not see the boat, despite carrying out a search maneuver for it.

In the morning hours, important remains of the boat can be seen in the San Miguel sector, near the old dock.

The SNG said that, in coordination with officials of the Cabo Blanco Reserve and volunteers, fuel containers were extracted from the water, to reduce possible environmental contamination, followed up with the removal of the solid waste.

- Advertisement -

Related