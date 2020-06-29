Monday, 29 June 2020
DONATE
NewsNationalSan Jose

An Avenida Divided

The Avenida Central is divided between phase 2 and phase 3; On one side stores can open freely, on the other many have to remain closed

Rico
By Rico
28
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) In the reopening of the government’s strategy “martillo y el baile” (hammer and dance), drawing lines between cantons and districts that moved forward to phase 3 and those kept behind in phase 2.

Avenida Central (Bulevar) pre-pandemic.

The Avenida Central (Central Avenue), also known as the “bulevar” (boulevard) is unique in this hammer and dance, in that it is divided, literally, in half: one side (the north) in moving forward, the other side (the south), not so much.

The line dividing the downtown San Jose districts of Catedral and El Carmen runs along the center of the Avenida.

- paying the bills -

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced that El Carmen would advance to phase 3 of the reopening program laid, while Catedral would remain in phase 2 due to the high-risk factor of the contagion, almost like the coronavirus knows boundary lines.

In other areas, a river, a closed highway like the Circunvalacion, or a green space divides districts of cantons, ie the districts of Mata Redonda (Sabana) and Pavas or the cantons of Escazu and Alajuelita.

For an example of how this division affects business and confuses people, stores on the south side of the Avenida can only sell “aborottes” (groceries), while the competition on the north side can also sell clothes, appliances, etc.

On the south side, commerce halts at 5:00 pm and closed on weekends, on the north side, the not. Although the Avenida is not a road for vehicles, if it were, on the south half of vehicles could not circulate after 5:00 pm, on the north, until 10 pm weekdays and 7 pm weekends.

Catedral, while not included in the “orange” alert, like El Carmen is still on “yellow”, but is “differentiated”.

- paying the bills -

In the Alerta #30 from the Comision Nacional de Emergencias, the sectors in orange are at high risk of a massive spread of COVID-19, the hammer.

The areas in yellow are the dance. But certain areas of the yellow dance, it is without the music.

Wearing masks

While reporting on this contradiction, evident was something not seen before on the Avenida, the vast majority of people in the center of the capital were wearing a mask.

On Saturday, June 27, wearing a mask became mandatory for those working in the service industry and many enclosed places, but not in the open air. A very positive sign that perhaps people are finally paying attention in the face of a spike in infections the past couple of weeks.

- paying the bills --

 

Previous articleThey Want to Kill Me’: Many Covid Patients Have Terrifying Delirium
Next articleHalf of Costa Ricans over 19 have at least one risk factor for coronavirus
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Jade Museum will open its doors on Monday with free admission

Pura Vida Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting this Monday, June 15, the Jade Museum (Museo del...
Read more

A Downtown San Jose Without Cars?

Front Page Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A proposal seeks to transform the streets of San José...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Covid-19 claims its 15th fatality in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded this morning the fifteenth death of a Covid-19 patient; a 48-year-old foreign woman who lived in the province of Heredia. Her...
Read more
National

Here’s how the restriction will work this weekend

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The arrival of Phase 3 of reopening starting today Saturday, June 27, generated some doubts about the application of the vehicular restrictions. As far...
Trends

How To Choose A Well-Versed Professional Writing Service

Carter Maddox -
Looking for a professional writing service is now very common. If you’re a business, a student or a busy professional, you might want some...
Health

COVID-19 detected in Auto Mercado worker in Escazú

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) AutoMercado confirmed on Tuesday about a positive case of COVID-19 in one of its employees, at the store located in the Plaza Atlantis...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Reuters -
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona wastewater collected in March 2019, nine months...
Politics

Costa Rica allows passage of Nicaraguans from Panama headed for their home country

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Director of Immigration, Raquel Vargas, said that Costa Rica will only allow the passage of caravans of buses that transport Nicaraguans from...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA