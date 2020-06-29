Monday, 29 June 2020
DONATE
HealthNationalNews

Half of Costa Ricans over 19 have at least one risk factor for coronavirus

Rico
By Rico
21
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The coronavirus pandemic puts a third of the Costa Rican population in particular danger, the 1.6 million over the age of 19 who suffer from high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or smoking.

These are all diseases that complicate the health of patients with COVID-19.

According to a survey carried out in 2018 by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), five out of 10 people over the age of 19 have at least one of these diseases.

- paying the bills -

People with these conditions who become infected with the new coronavirus could end up in a hospital and even require a bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Still, the number of people in particular at risk for COVID-19 could be more, as the survey does not include asthmatics, cancer patients, or people with HIV.

The numbers were shared, this Sunday, by the medical manager of the CCSS, doctor Mario Ruiz, when he warned that, if the current daily number of infections continues, in three or four weeks there would be no ICU beds available.

The doctor did not mention what that could mean, that if that were to be the case, new patients requiring ICU care would have to wait until a bed became available.

Ruiz explained that this would compromise the Costa Rican health system, not only to the detriment of COVID-19 patients but also of those not COVID-19, such as cancer patients, from accidents or complications for surgery.

- paying the bills -

For this reason, the doctor called on the importance of social distancing, hand washing, respect for social bubbles and the use of masks to reduce the risk of contagion.

“We have shown that, perhaps, young people without risk factors think that nothing will happen to them. But if I am young and I get sick, I can make my grandparents or my parents sick and they can get sick,” said Ruiz.

According to the Caja’s statistics, in Costa Rica, 1.1 million people suffer from high blood pressure, 705,000 are obese, 385,000 are smokers and 379,000 have diabetes.

These conditions were the most common among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the country.

Of the total of 175 COVID-19 positive required hospitalization or intensive care from March 16 to June 27, 48% had high blood pressure; 34% were smokers; 31%, obesity; 30%, diabetes, and 12% dyslipidemia, an abnormal amount of lipids (e.g. triglycerides, cholesterol and/or fat phospholipids) in the blood.

In contrast, 11% of non-COVID-19 patients in hospital or ICU had asthma, 4% cancer, and only 1% HIV.

- paying the bills --

As of Sunday, 37 COVID-19 positive patients are hospitalized, of which three are in Intensive Care.

That is the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the first case of the new coronavirus was registered in Costa Rica, on March 6.

 

Previous articleAn Avenida Divided
Next articleTwo more weeks with so many new cases of COVID-19 could collapse Health
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Two more weeks with so many new cases of COVID-19 could collapse Health

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) From Sunday 21 to Sunday 28 June,  a total of...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 151 new cases, for a total of 3,130

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 151 new cases...
Read more

MOST READ

Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we've updated the list of which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which...
Read more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Reuters -
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona wastewater collected in March 2019, nine months...
National

Government establishes mechanism to legalize migrant labor with roots in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Government on Tuesday published a decree to streamline the legal registration of foreigners with roots in the country, in a new effort...
Redaqted

Opening to international tourism would start with countries without magnified transmission of COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Without giving a specific date, including not commenting if the current restrictions of the arrival of tourists will be lifted or extended, the...
Health

Costa Rica made N-95 mask disinfector passed national tests

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The prototype to disinfect and reuse the N-95 masks used to prevent Covid-19 infections passed national tests and is ready for its second...
Pura Vida

Behind the scenes of the Bomberos Challenge

Rico -
For the past month, there are those who wait for Friday to arrive to enjoy a video that changes their mood, to see their...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA