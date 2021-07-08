Thursday 8 July 2021
type here...
BusinessConsumer AwareRedaqted

Analog television turns off in 74,000 houses in Puntarenas and San José next week

Change affects residents of Quepos, Osa, Parrita and Pérez Zeledón who use free and open signal channels; excludes households with paid content services

by Q Costa Rica
59

QCOSTARICA – On July 14, the free and open analog television signal received by 74,000 households in the provinces of San José and Puntarenas will be turned off, to make way for an exclusive transmission in digital format.

This evolution from open and free television to digital will encompass communities in Quepos, Osa and Parrita (in Puntarenas) and in Pérez Zeledón (San José), in the area called Cerro Buenavista (also known as Cerro Frío or Cerro de la Muerte), indicated the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt).

With the change in the transmission signal, significant improvements in video quality are expected, including the emission of high definition images and the elimination of interference, which currently causes poor reception in many areas of the country.

- Advertisement -

The current analog signal (channels 2 to 13 in VHF and 14 to 69 in UHF) will go digital as of next week for all, even if only some are active.

This change does not affect in any way the residents of these communities who already have pay television services (cable or satellite) and does not imply the need to subscribe to any of these services, the Ministry clarified.

On August 14, 2019, Costa Rica carried out the first phase of this transition with 18 concessionaires (in charge of 26 channels).

The second phase will be on July 14 of this year.

- Advertisement -

For September 22, the cessation of analog television transmissions is scheduled for communities in Abangares, Tilarán, Cañas, Bagaces, all in Guanacaste; as well as in Guatuso and Ciudad Quesada de San Carlos, in Alajuela, as well as Monteverde (in Puntarenas).

In that case, about 83,000 households would benefit from the transmission change, explained Micitt.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCouple detained in Alajuela for alleged sexual exploitation of women in clandestine massage parlor
Next articleTica cysclist is number one in America and second in the world
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Strong winds prevent fire control and generate falling trees and short circuits

QCOSTARICA - Strong winds, generated by the influence of cold push...
Read more

Blame La Niña phenomenon for the cold that will prevail this dry season

QCOSTARICA - Though typical for the period between Christmas and the...
Read more

MOST READ

Murdered carwash owner owned a hydroponic marijuana lab

Pura Vida

The sloth takes a leap to become a national symbol

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Legislators on Wednesday approved in the first debate the bill to declare the sloth - Perezoso - as a national symbol of...
Cuba

Russian Tourists With COVID-19 Stuck in Cuba

Q24N -
Q24N - Russian news media reports more than 150 Russian tourists who tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Cuba are now waiting...
El Salvador

Families Search for Loved Ones Gone Missing in Post-War El Salvador

Rico -
Q REPORTS (IPS) - The pain that María Estela Guevara feels over the disappearance of her niece Wendy Martínez remains as intense as it...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 2: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, July 2, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Living in Costa Rica

Want a glimpse of Costa Rica in days of old?

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST - In this new book from Christopher Howard, learn about the gringo pioneers, the scoundrels and characters and events that led up...
Coronavirus

WHO puts death toll at 4 million

Q24N -
The global death toll from the coronavirus had reached 4 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. The UN's health agency called...
National

Tourists will NOT be required to test, confirms Minister of Tourism

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Sometime this week we can expect an announcement of changes to the sanitary measures, mostly the vehicular restrictions, possibly a relaxation on...
Guanacaste

Studies on ash and sediments released by Rincón de la Vieja volcano rule out strong presence of magma

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The analysis carried out by experts from the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori) on the materials released by the...
Economic Recovery

Almost 500,000 tourists entered Costa Rica by air during the first half of 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica received, during the first six months of this year, 497,449 tourists by air, reported the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT)...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.