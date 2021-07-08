Analog television turns off in 74,000 houses in Puntarenas and San José next week

QCOSTARICA – On July 14, the free and open analog television signal received by 74,000 households in the provinces of San José and Puntarenas will be turned off, to make way for an exclusive transmission in digital format.

This evolution from open and free television to digital will encompass communities in Quepos, Osa and Parrita (in Puntarenas) and in Pérez Zeledón (San José), in the area called Cerro Buenavista (also known as Cerro Frío or Cerro de la Muerte), indicated the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt).

With the change in the transmission signal, significant improvements in video quality are expected, including the emission of high definition images and the elimination of interference, which currently causes poor reception in many areas of the country.

- Advertisement -

The current analog signal (channels 2 to 13 in VHF and 14 to 69 in UHF) will go digital as of next week for all, even if only some are active.

This change does not affect in any way the residents of these communities who already have pay television services (cable or satellite) and does not imply the need to subscribe to any of these services, the Ministry clarified.

On August 14, 2019, Costa Rica carried out the first phase of this transition with 18 concessionaires (in charge of 26 channels).

The second phase will be on July 14 of this year.

- Advertisement -

For September 22, the cessation of analog television transmissions is scheduled for communities in Abangares, Tilarán, Cañas, Bagaces, all in Guanacaste; as well as in Guatuso and Ciudad Quesada de San Carlos, in Alajuela, as well as Monteverde (in Puntarenas).

In that case, about 83,000 households would benefit from the transmission change, explained Micitt.