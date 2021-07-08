Couple detained in Alajuela for alleged sexual exploitation of women in clandestine massage parlor

QCOSTARICA – A woman, whose identity was not disclosed, would have been deceived by a couple who offered her a supposedly honest job through social networks, but in the end they took advantage of her, forcing her to provide sexual services for amounts that were around ¢20,000 colones.

Due to this and similar events, the Immigration Police arrested the two suspects on Wednesday: a man with the last name Araya Salvatierra, 27; and a Nicaraguan named Rubio Pavón, 23 years old.

Both were arrested following a raid in a house in the center of Alajuela.

Stephen Madden, director of the Immigration Police, said that during the operation they rescued three women, aged between 20 and 41 years.

“The victim of human trafficking rescued in this operation (they did not specify which of the three) had been recruited through social networks and in this same way the two detainees offered sexual services. The days to which this person was subjected were very long, of more than twelve hours, she was transferred from one point to another, where these activities took place,” Madden explained.

The investigation into this case began last June, thanks to confidential information.

The investigation made it possible to know and establish that one of the victims was constantly transferred from one place to another by Araya Salvatierra, always under his custody and supervision, in order to subject her to sexual exploitation.

The couple faces charges of trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation by the Alajuela Prosecutor’s Office, to which they are exposed to from eight to sixteen years in prison.

The victims received specialized attention and freed.