Thursday 8 July 2021
type here...
NationalAlajuelaHQ

Couple detained in Alajuela for alleged sexual exploitation of women in clandestine massage parlor

According to the Immigeation Police, one of the victims was supervised, transferred and subjected to long hours of sexual encounters promoted on a website

by Rico
63

QCOSTARICA – A woman, whose identity was not disclosed, would have been deceived by a couple who offered her a supposedly honest job through social networks, but in the end they took advantage of her, forcing her to provide sexual services for amounts that were around ¢20,000 colones.

The raid was carried out that left two detainees and allowed some victims of sexual exploitation to be freed from their exploiters

Due to this and similar events, the Immigration Police arrested the two suspects on Wednesday: a man with the last name Araya Salvatierra, 27; and a Nicaraguan named Rubio Pavón, 23 years old.

- Advertisement -

Both were arrested following a raid in a house in the center of Alajuela.

Stephen Madden, director of the Immigration Police, said that during the operation they rescued three women, aged between 20 and 41 years.

“The victim of human trafficking rescued in this operation (they did not specify which of the three) had been recruited through social networks and in this same way the two detainees offered sexual services. The days to which this person was subjected were very long, of more than twelve hours, she was transferred from one point to another, where these activities took place,” Madden explained.

- Advertisement -

The investigation into this case began last June, thanks to confidential information.

The investigation made it possible to know and establish that one of the victims was constantly transferred from one place to another by Araya Salvatierra, always under his custody and supervision, in order to subject her to sexual exploitation.

The couple faces charges of trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation by the Alajuela Prosecutor’s Office, to which they are exposed to from eight to sixteen years in prison.

The victims received specialized attention and freed.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleRemembering the 23 Limón residents that a Nazi submarine killed in Costa Rica
Next articleAnalog television turns off in 74,000 houses in Puntarenas and San José next week
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Fire destroys 10 houses in Alajuela precario

HQ  - A fire completely destroyed 10 houses located in the...
Read more

Women earned up to ¢500,000 a day for falsifying and selling documents to foreigners

QCOSTARICA - Two women who, apparently, were leading a group dedicated...
Read more

MOST READ

9% rise in cost of flour puts pressure on consumer prices for bread, cookies and pasta

Politics

Government will now boost house tax of ¢150 million onwards

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Following the advance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan of US$1778 billion dollars in the Legislative Assembly, the Executive Branch plans...
Living in Costa Rica

Want a glimpse of Costa Rica in days of old?

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST - In this new book from Christopher Howard, learn about the gringo pioneers, the scoundrels and characters and events that led up...
National

Tourists will NOT be required to test, confirms Minister of Tourism

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Sometime this week we can expect an announcement of changes to the sanitary measures, mostly the vehicular restrictions, possibly a relaxation on...
El Salvador

Families Search for Loved Ones Gone Missing in Post-War El Salvador

Rico -
Q REPORTS (IPS) - The pain that María Estela Guevara feels over the disappearance of her niece Wendy Martínez remains as intense as it...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 3: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Saturday, July 3, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 2: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, July 2, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Health

Children’s Hospital reports the death of a child under 2 years and 9 months from covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A minor of 2 years and 9 months died as a result of covid-19, according to the director of the Hospital Nacional...
Central America

US publishes list of corrupt officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Rico -
Q24N - The United States released this Thursday the names of more than 50 officials and former officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,...
Cuba

Cuba | “Freedom of expression continues to be limited by the right of the Revolution to exist”

Q24N -
Q24N - "Freedom of expression in the Revolution continues to be limited by the right of the Revolution to exist," said Cuban President Miguel...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.