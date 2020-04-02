On Tuesday, March 28, at 10:20 pm, Air Canada said see you soon to Costa Rica, in yet another nostalgic farewell at the Juan Santamaría International (SJO) or San Jose airport.

That day was the last flight, for now, by the airline, as it also suspended operations in the country due to the new coronavirus, until further notice.

With a Costa Rican flag, the crew of the flight on the San Jose – Toronto route said goodbye to Pura Vida.

On March 24, Air Canada had made it’s last San Jose – Montreal flight and on March 25, it stopped flying on the Liberia-Toronto-Montreal route.