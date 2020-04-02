Rico’s Digest – Was it an April Fools headline? “COSTA RICA CON MAS CONTAGIOS QUE CHINA” (COSTA RICA WITH MORE INFECTED THAN CHINA).

Due to my self-imposed isolation, I did not go out to get the print edition of the self-billed “most sold newspaper in Costa Rica”.

I did try to find the story in the online edition and nothing, not even the headline, only an image of the print edition.

The Extra is very popular with many in Costa Rica. For decades it one of the first print newspapers to hit the streets. I remember when I used to work nights in downtown San Jose, every taxi driver, night vendor, etc had a copy of the Extra in their hands.

The stories, for the most part, are gore and guts. Facts are sometimes sprinkled in with, I won’t go as far as to say, made-up stuff, but there I said it.

But, to Instill fear through disinformation, is the worst of the worst. What the extra does is not only unethical and unprofessional is simply criminal. Even a crime. I should be.

Stay home. Stay safe.