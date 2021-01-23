Saturday 23 January 2021
type here...
RedaqtedTravel

Antigen testing puts KLM travelers to the Netherlands on edge

Although Costa Rica is not on the list of regions forbidden to enter the Netherlands, Dutch authorities do require travelers to have two negative tests for covid-19. The Dutch airline assures that passenger service between Amsterdam and Costa Rica is maintained as it works on finding a solution to the antigen test requirement by Netherland authorities and not currently available here.

by Rico
224

QCOSTARICA – The Dutch airline, KLM, assured Friday afternoon, January 22, that it maintains its flight plan to Costa Rica, but warned that the demand for an antigen test has travel to the Netherlands in suspense.

The Dutch airline assures that passenger service between Amsterdam and Costa Rica is maintained as it works on finding a solution to the antigen test requirement by Netherland authorities and not currently available here. Photo Jesus Fung

Catalina Vergara, communication manager for Air France and KLM for the Andean region and Central America, explained this Friday that the company maintains passenger and cargo service between Amsterdam and Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

The flight program is maintained because Costa Rica was not included by the Dutch authorities among the countries and regions prohibited from entering the Netherlands. It was only the United Kingdom, South Africa and South America.

However, she said, Costa Rica is among a long list of nations with high risk of contagion, published by the authorities of that country.

For all travelers originating in the countries on that list, the Netherlands requires two requirements: a negative PCR test performed 72 hours before the trip and an antigen test, performed four hours before boarding the plane, Vergara explained.

Currenlty, in Costa Rica it is possible to comply with the negative PCR test, but it has not been possible to carry out antigen tests, added Vergara, and for this reason, KLM cannot, at this time, transport passengers from Costa Rica to the Netherlands, as it workd on a solution on how to meet this requirement.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Vergara explained, every effort is being made to rearrange passengers leaving Costa Rica on the flights of Air France, the other airline in the group.

READ ALSO: KLM suspends flights to Costa Rica due to new health restrictions from the Dutch government

On Thursday, January 21, news circulated that KLM decided to suspend all its long-distance international flights as of this Friday, January 22, including those it operates to and from Costa Rica.

The measure would respond to the new covid-19 prevention regulations, announced on Wednesday by the government of the Netherlands, as confirmed by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

Even the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, described the situation as news that is not good for the recovery of the tourism sector, one of the hardest hit in Costa Rica by the pandemic.

But KLM assured that the service itinerary is maintained, as long as Costa Rica is not on the list of prohibition of entry of travelers to the Netherlands.

- Advertisement -

The KLM executive clarified, however, that the airline remains waiting for a solution so that antigen tests can be carried out in Costa Rica. “With a solution to that, the transport of people to Amsterdam would be normalized,” stated Vergara.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe US, Mexico and Guatemala agree to prevent the passage of migrant caravans
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Antigen testing puts KLM travelers to the Netherlands on edge

QCOSTARICA - The Dutch airline, KLM, assured Friday afternoon, January 22,...
Read more

The US, Mexico and Guatemala agree to prevent the passage of migrant caravans

Q24N (Guatemala city) The governments of the United States, Mexico and...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica’s tallest building in Costa Rica towers over the National Stadium

Health

100 years ago, the school year was also suspended and meetings were prohibited due to a pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It was the month of February 1920 when the first 45 people affected by the so-called Spanish flu were reported, who arrived...
Redaqted

Antigen testing puts KLM travelers to the Netherlands on edge

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Dutch airline, KLM, assured Friday afternoon, January 22, that it maintains its flight plan to Costa Rica, but warned that the...
Travel

KLM suspends flights to Costa Rica due to new health restrictions from the Dutch government

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - KLM, the Dutch airline, decided to suspend all its long-haul international flights starting this Friday, including those to and from Costa Rica. This...
Health

6 year old girl dies of causes associated with covid-19: it is the fourth death of a child

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A six-year-old girl, with a fundamental neurological problem, became the fourth child fatality due to causes linked to covid-19. The girl died on...
HQ

“You come to me” President Alvarado tells Congress

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado has asked Congress to go to him, at Casa Presidencial, if they want to question him for...
News

At 11 months to delivery, the road to Limón missing 440 expropriations

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Road construction, more to the point, delivery of finish projects, has been a low point for Costa Rica's Ministerio de Obras Publicas...
HQ

Young Amrican woman drowned from apparent indigestion on Limón beach

Rico -
QCOSTAIRCA - An American woman drowned this Wednesday afternoon in Playa Negra in Puerto Viejo, in Talamanca de Limón. The Red Cross indicated that the...
Cartago

Flog, rain and cold this morning in Cartago (Photos)

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Fog, light rain and very cold it was for those who had to leave home this morning in Cartago, due to the...
Jaco

‘I was unconscious’: Cyclist tells of his stunt flying off the roof of an ice cream parlor in Jacó

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A young man survived after jumping on his bicycle from the roof of an ice cream parlor and suffering a severe blow...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.