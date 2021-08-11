Apparent documents in the Cochinilla Case unearthed in Grecia cemetery

QCOSTARICA – The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) unearthed, in the Grecia municipal cemetery, apparent documents related to the Cochinilla Case.

Víctor Rodríguez Zamora, Grecia councilor for the New Generation Party (PNG), explained that the excavation was carried out in response to a complaint presented to him last Monday by some officials from the Technical Unit of the Municipality of Greece.

“They complained to me here, in this place, that they invoice documents from the Municipality had been buried; It is illogical, but we came; the worker said ‘this is where they are buried,’ ” said the councilor.

“They are invoices for different things; jobs for Meco and some other companies,” he added.

According to him, it is probable that the documents are related to the Cochinilla Case or other road works.

“There are several invoices recovered and the OIJ is already investigating. Definitely, it is now theirs from now on. I filed a complaint and they immediately came,” stated Councilor Rodríguez.

The backhoe used to unearth the documents is from the Municipality of Grecia.

In the Cochinilla Case, the OIJ and the Prosecutor’s Office are investigating apparent acts of corruption in the handling of State road works contracts involving bribes of officials of the Consejo Nacional de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) by several major road works contractors.

The Cochinilla Case came to light at the end of June, resulting in the arrest of more than 30 people, including the owners of two of the largest road works constructions in the country.

