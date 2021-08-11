Accused of kidnapping and killing American will face trial

Wednesday 11 August 2021
Judicial
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The 11 defendants for the kidnapping and murder of American businessman William Creighton will face trial after a failed plea bargaining.

William Creighton was last seen in September 2018 and his body was found in September 2019 in Quepos. Photo taken from William Creighton’s website

The Prosecutor’s Office against Drug Trafficking and Related Crimes had expected that most of the defendants to have accepted the charges in exchange for a lower sentence than they could get at trial.

Read more: Well-known sports book owner “Tony” goes missing in Costa Rica

“During the beginning of the trial, some of the defendants asked that the possibility of agreeing to a special abbreviated procedure, however, no agreement was reached, so the trial was resumed this Tuesday with the reading of the accusation,” said the Ministerio Publico in a statement.

According to said statement, only one of the defendants, surnamed Ford Dowman, said he was willing to accept the charges and receive a sentence of 31 years and four months.

Read more: Ticos Arrested In Kidnapping of American Lived It Up in Spain

Accused of the kidnapping and death of Creighton, who owned an online sportsbook called 5Dimes, the alleged leader of the gang, a computer scientist and lawyer with the last names Morales Vega; his grandmother, named Aguirre Leal, 74; a man named Vega Aguirre, 49; the lawyer’s mother, a woman named Vega Aguirre and another woman named Solís Chaves (27 years old).

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the trial is expected to last until September 30. Photo: Alejandra Portuguez

To these are added four men surnamed Martínez Chacón, Sánchez Gamboa, Jirón López and Medrano Vargas (the latter two were traffic officals) and a woman with the surnames Sanabria Abarca.

Read more: From Moravia to Zaragoza: How Did The Alleged Tico Kidnappers Make It To Spain?

Creighton was last seen in September 2018 and his body was found in September 2019 in an unmarked niche in the Quepos cemetery thanks to confidential information.

According to the authorities, the gang planned the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the American with the aim of collecting a million dollars from his relatives.

Read more: OIJ confirms Body Exhumed In Quepos Cemetery Is of American ‘Sportsbook’ Owner

The trial, in this case, will continue on Thursday and is expected to end on September 30.

Read all our reports on the William Creighton case here.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

