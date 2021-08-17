Tuesday 17 August 2021
Apple Pay maybe coming to Costa Rica via BAC

It would be the first time Apple Pay has gone live in Central America

TechAppleEconomy
By Q Costa Rica
Apple Pay could be coming to Central America for the first time with new reports suggesting BAC Credomatic is nearing a launch of the feature in Costa Rica.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, BAC Credomatic is currently testing Apple Pay support for both Visa and Mastercard users, with the update now in the hands of those who have access to the bank’s TestFlight beta app.

According to one of the software engineers working there, Visa and Mastercard will be two type of cards accepted for now. The feature hasn’t been enabled for customers.

While the BAC has yet to confirm anything, it’s thought that it could be “just months away” from making Apple Pay available in Central America for the first time.

Apple Pay support would allow the bank customers to make contactless payments via their iPhone and Apple Watch, while online payments would also presumably be supported on iPads and Macs, too.

It’s hoped that by bringing Apple Pay to Costa Rica, BAC Credomatic will open the door to the feature being available in other countries where it has a presence including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Grand Cayman, and The Bahamas, where it operates.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

