Costa Rica by Land, an AirBnb initiative to promote responsible tourism recovery

QCOSTARICA – In order to boost the revival of international tourism and promote safe, responsible and sustainable travel through its Costa Rica by Land initiative, which includes two routes for road trips, Airbnb says it has launched an alliance with WWF Mesoamérica, the Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants (CACORE) and the National Chef’s Association (ANCH).

According to data from a survey conducted by Airbnb, 75% percent of Costa Ricans say they are very interested in taking a road trip within a close distance.

The routes designed for this campaign cover different points in Costa Rica that generate interest for their biodiversity.

The tours are intended to be an alternative to mass and traditional tourism, as travelers can travel more safely while learning more about local communities and contributing to the economic recovery of the country. While two routes were included for the launch, new routes will be added in the near future to cover more of the country’s territory.

Costa Rica is among the first five destinations that will be promoted internationally with the idea of promoting tourism between the United States and Costa Rica. This is of great importance since in March of this year US guests made 2.5 million searches for Costa Rica, 15% more than the searches made in the same period in 2019.

The first two Costa Rica by Land routes travel the following points:

Surf Route: Las Baulas National Marine Park, Playa Naranjo, Tamarindo, Avellanas, Junquillal. This route points out several places of interest for those who like surfing and the surrounding nature. The tour reaches different locations full of pristine beaches and waves that are ready to be mastered by enthusiasts regardless of their level. There are beaches as spectacular as they are hidden waiting to be discovered by travelers eager for a good adventure.

Volcanoes and Valleys Route: Rio Celeste, La Fortuna, Poas Volcano, Sarchi, San Gerardo de Dota. This route is rich in diversity as it touches points where you can enjoy an unforgettable cup of coffee, walk through an incandescent volcano or see a waterfall that flows into a blue river. This route is ideal for lovers of nature, mountains, local gastronomy and fresh waters.

From Airbnb. Read the complete press release here.

