Are you fully vaccinated? You can now enter Spain

On Monday, June 7, Spain issued new health requirements to enter

by Rico
Q TRAVEL – Travelers from the European Union or third countries, including Costa Rica, who have fully been vaccinated, will now be able to enter Spain. The measure went into effect on Monday, Jun 7, 2021.

Specifically, they must be inoculated, at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain, with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – as well as two Chinese vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO), Sinopharm and Sinovac.

For proof, they must present a complete vaccination certificate and prove compliance with the requirements by means of a responsible declaration through the SpTH (Spain Travel Health) application.

“This decision of the Spanish Government contributes to the gradual recovery of world tourism and allows the fully vaccinated Costa Rican population to travel to Spain, one of the most desired destinations for those who visit Europe,” said Hermes Navarro, head of Investment Attraction at the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – tourism board.

The measure goes hand in hand with the increase in connections to Spain.

Spain’s Iberia airlines provides daily flights between the San José (SJO) – Madrid (MAD).

While Iberojet confirmed that it will start twice-weekly service to San Jose, Costa Rica starting on July 13.

During the first five months of the year, there were 6,730 international arrivals from Spain to Costa Rica.

Non-vaccinated travelers can enter Spain with negative results of recent antigen tests (not more tha 48 hours), which are cheaper and faster than PCR tests for coronavirus or COVID-19 recovery certificate. Details can be found at: https://www.mscbs.gob.es/en/profesionales/saludPublica/ccayes/alertasActual/nCov/spth.htm

Information on covid-19 travel requirements can be found at: https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/world.php

Happy travels.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article
Next article
