Tuesday 8 June 2021
Planning to travel? You will only be certified as vaccinated if you received doses in Costa Rica

The proof is necessary to enter countries like Spain. The Ministry of Health makes it easy for you.

by Rico
30

QCOSTARICA – Do you need a certificate of the COVID-19 vaccines applied in Costa Rica?  People who require a certificate that certifies the receipt of both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can request it digitally from the Ministry of Health.

The certificate is issued only for complete COVID-19 vaccination schemes applied in Costa Rica.

However, those who got vaccinated in another country will not be able to receive one from the Ministry of Health.

“If someone was vaccinated outside the country, the ministry cannot certify it from another country. If someone has two doses, one applied in the United States and another in Costa Rica, only what was applied in Costa Rica could be certified,” said Roberto Arroba, technical secretary of the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology to Telenoticias.

Several countries are no requiring ‘vaccination certificates’ to allow entry to their borders.

For example, Spain is one of those countries that has opened its borders, including Costa Rican, as of Monday, June 7.

Read more: Are you fully vaccinated? You can now enter Spain

To request that certification, you can do it digitally by completing the form found at: https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/vigilancia-de-la-salud/certificado-de-vacunacion-covid-19

In addition to filling out the form, in order to prove identity, those who have a digital signature can sign it digitally and send it to the email: certifiedvacuna.covid19@misalud.go.cr

Those who do not have a digital signature must send to the same email the copy of the valid identification document (Cedula for Costa Ricans, passport or DIMEX for residents) and a copy of the vaccination card that they received at the CCSS on both sides.

Once the form is completed, the applicant will receive a confirmation email with a consecutive processing number. The certificate will be sent to the email provided.

“People who require the vaccination certificate for international use must collect it in person at the central offices of the Ministry of Health for the apostille process to be carried out at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” explained Melissa Ramírez, from Health Surveillance.

The delivery time of the certificate is seven days, once the requirements have been fully received.

However, it is worth clarifying that the Ministry of Health receives data from the inoculated people eight days after receiving the vaccine doses, thus the certificate should be requested at least fifteen days prior to travel.

Important. While, as noted earlier, Arroba indicated that Costa Rica would certify only the dose applied in Costa Rica in the case of a second dose is applied in another country, the Ministry of Health website says that “The certificate is issued only for complete COVID-19 vaccination schemes applied in Costa Rica”.

 

 

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Rico
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

