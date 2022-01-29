Saturday 29 January 2022
ARESEP approved new increases in fuel prices

The increase will be ¢46 for a liter of super, ¢47 for regular and ¢56 for diesel

By Q Costa Rica
ARESEP approved new increases in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA – The regulating authority of public prices and services, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), approved on Friday an increase in fuel prices of ¢46 per liter of super gasoline, ¢47 for regular gasoline and ¢56 for diesel.

The increase request had been sent by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) , the Costa Rican refinery that refines nothing, two weeks ago.

Once the increase is published in La Gaceta, the official government newsletter, in the coming days, the price of a liter of super gasoline at the pumps will go from the current ¢714 to ¢761 per liter, regular from ¢697 to ¢743 per liter and diesel from ¢611 to ¢667.

The price of other fuels, such as LPG used in most kitchens (home and restaurants) across the country, will also increase.

Mario Mora, Mayor of Energy of ARESEP, indicated that the adjustment is due to an increase in international oil prices.

Gasoline prices in Costa Rica are the same at all gasoline pumps across the country.

 

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

