QCOSTARICA – In England, a nurse, Monica Almeida, 37, a vaccinated asthmatic mother-of-two, says Viagra boosted the blood flow around her body by relaxing the walls of blood vessels, which helped open up the air sacs in her lungs.

Almeida, a respiratory nurse, had spent 28 days in a Covid coma came round after doctors gave her a large dose of the drug as part of an experimental treatment regimen.

You are probably asking yourself: “but Viagra is for men and not precisely to treat respiratory viruses”. Well yes and no.

In Costa Rica, La Teja, looked up Dr. Marco Vinicio Boza, with 35 years of experience in intensive care at the Calderón Guardia Hospital, who explained that the use of Viagra in patients with serious respiratory problems is more common than we think and that in Costa Rica it has been done for about ten years.

The “doc”, who is a specialist in critical medicine and intensive care, adds that the famous blue pill is part of a family of drugs called inhibitors because they have a very important function in relation to arterial pressure.

Boza explained that there is a disease called pulmonary hypertension (it is not the same as high blood pressure) and there is also asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among others.

Those who suffer from the first disease in Costa Rica are treated in different health centers, in what is known as the Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic.

“It is these patients who are often given Viagra and other products in the same family (of inhibitors) for the purpose of eliminating pulmonary hypertension,” he explained.

The doctor recalled that in Costa Rica, at the beginning of the pandemic, the use of Viagra was analyzed for very serious covid-19 patients; however, the decision of the experts leaned towards oxide gas and it is given to the patient by means of a mechanical ventilator.

Back to the nurse in England, the Daily Mail reports Almeida said she’d been just three days away from having her ventilator turned off when her condition started to improve and she woke up on December 14.

“I had a little joke with the doctor after I woke up because I knew him. He told me it was Viagra, I laughed and thought she was joking, but he told me ‘no, really, you have taken a large dose of Viagra,’ ” Monica told The Sun.

“I was my little Christmas miracle,” the nurse, who has two daughters and became so ill that the parents, who live in Portugal, told them to come quickly so they could say goodbye to her, reported the newspaper.

Monica, who treated Covid patients while working for NHS Lincolnshire, tested positive for the disease in October.

