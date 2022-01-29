Saturday 29 January 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rican doctors use Viagra to treat respiratory problems

The (other) surprising uses for Viagra

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Nothing new. In Costa Rica, Viagra has been used for patients with severe respiratory problems for more than 10 years. AFP photo. (LIU JIN)
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rican doctors use Viagra to treat respiratory problems

QCOSTARICA - In England, a nurse, Monica Almeida, 37,...
Read more

ARESEP approved new increases in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority of public prices and...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Inflation remains moderate, but there are upside risks

QCOSTARICA - A series of factors are reported in...
Read more

The most important space observatory in the region will be built in Panama

Q24N - The European Union will grant economic resources...
Read more

23 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

An online promotion in TikTok a rather difficult job...
Read more

18 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Views (from UK and USA)

Facebook is one of the most popular social media...
Read more

COVID-19 transmission rate loses momentum; peak should be in two or three weeks

QCOSTARICA - The rate of contagion of covid-19 in...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – In England, a nurse, Monica Almeida, 37, a vaccinated asthmatic mother-of-two, says Viagra boosted the blood flow around her body by relaxing the walls of blood vessels, which helped open up the air sacs in her lungs.

Nothing new. In Costa Rica, Viagra has been used for patients with severe respiratory problems for more than 10 years. AFP photo.

Almeida, a respiratory nurse, had spent 28 days in a Covid coma came round after doctors gave her a large dose of the drug as part of an experimental treatment regimen.

You are probably asking yourself: “but Viagra is for men and not precisely to treat respiratory viruses”. Well yes and no.

- Advertisement -

In Costa Rica, La Teja, looked up Dr. Marco Vinicio Boza, with 35 years of experience in intensive care at the Calderón Guardia Hospital, who explained that the use of Viagra in patients with serious respiratory problems is more common than we think and that in Costa Rica it has been done for about ten years.

The “doc”, who is a specialist in critical medicine and intensive care, adds that the famous blue pill is part of a family of drugs called inhibitors because they have a very important function in relation to arterial pressure.

Boza explained that there is a disease called pulmonary hypertension (it is not the same as high blood pressure) and there is also asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among others.

Those who suffer from the first disease in Costa Rica are treated in different health centers, in what is known as the Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic.

“It is these patients who are often given Viagra and other products in the same family (of inhibitors) for the purpose of eliminating pulmonary hypertension,” he explained.

The doctor recalled that in Costa Rica, at the beginning of the pandemic, the use of Viagra was analyzed for very serious covid-19 patients; however, the decision of the experts leaned towards oxide gas and it is given to the patient by means of a mechanical ventilator.

- Advertisement -

Back to the nurse in England, the Daily Mail reports Almeida said she’d been just three days away from having her ventilator turned off when her condition started to improve and she woke up on December 14.

Monica Almeida pictured with her husband Arthur

“I had a little joke with the doctor after I woke up because I knew him. He told me it was Viagra, I laughed and thought she was joking, but he told me ‘no, really, you have taken a large dose of Viagra,’ ” Monica told The Sun.

“I was my little Christmas miracle,” the nurse, who has two daughters and became so ill that the parents, who live in Portugal, told them to come quickly so they could say goodbye to her, reported the newspaper.

Monica, who treated Covid patients while working for NHS Lincolnshire, tested positive for the disease in October.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleARESEP approved new increases in fuel prices
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Viatris, a world leader in the manufacture of generic drugs, opens operations in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -Viatris, one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the...
Read more

Viagra is being explored as a treatment for COVID-19

Latimes - Nitric oxide is a gas with a pretty enviable...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Americas

Cities with a large Latino population lead the list of “dirtiest” cities in the US.

Q REPORTS (EFE) - Rats, cockroaches, high levels of...
Trends

20 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Story Views

If improving your audience reach for better sales and...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.