Arrested in Jacó fugitive wanted in the United States

American has a criminal record for the crimes of mail fraud, electronic fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, deception and conspiracy

QCOSTARICA – An American man, identified publicly only by his last name, Mcpherson, was arrested by the immigration police this Wednesday in Carara, near Playa Jacó, on an arrest warrant issued by the United States.

According to authorities, Mcpherson has a criminal record for the crimes of mail fraud, electronic fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, deception and conspiracy.

At the time of his arrest, the American identified himself as James Raymond, with Canadian, documents. However, biometrics determined the man’s true identity.

The foreigner will be held at the Centro de Aprehensión Región Central de la Policía de Migración – Central Region Apprehension Center (CARC) – for the corresponding process.

Immigration Police deported 3,500 people in the last 4 years

The Policía Profesional de Migración (Immigration Police) report that from 2018 to date, they have carried out more than 3,500 deportations, of which 147 correspond to people with links to gangs in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras.

In this period, El Salvador has been the country with the highest number of deportees with 118 people, followed by Nicaragua with 26 deportations and Honduras with 3 people.

The latest alleged gang member was detained by the immigration police on Tuesday, identified by his last names Portillo Argueta, of Salvadoran nationality, in the vicinity of Hospital México

Portillo is believed to belong to the criminal organization called Mara Salvatrucha.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

