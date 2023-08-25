ask the government to declare a state of emergency in the face of the immigration crisis

QCOSTARICA — A motion was unanimously approved by legislators requesting the government to issue a declaration of a state of emergency as a consequence of the migratory and humanitarian crisis on the southern border.

The request was made by Gilbert Jiménez, legislator for the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN).

On September 2, there will be a meeting between the foreign and security ministries of Costa Rica and Panama to address the issue, as confirmed by the Costa Rican Foreign Minister, Arnoldo André Tinoco.

“The immigration problem is impossible to stop, but it is possible to better manage it between countries. It is an issue whose cause is not Costa Rica, but international, and requires an international solution.

“We maintain dialogues with Panama and Colombia to seek better immigration administration for the flows we receive from the south and on September 2 we will have a meeting with the Panamanian Minister of Security and the Panamanian Foreign Minister to discuss this specifically, among other issues,” Tinoco said.

