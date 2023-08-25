Friday 25 August 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden will be welcoming Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves to the White House

By Rico
U.S. President Joe Biden will be welcoming Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves to the White House

QCOSTARICA  — U.S. President Joe Biden will host Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House on Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30, on an official visit, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants.

The presidents will address bilateral issues for both countries and the region. Likewise, discussions on security and cybersecurity will be prioritized, thanking the most recent collaboration of General Laura Richardson, commander of the United States Southern Command.

U.S. collaborates with Costa Rica on cybersecurity

Chaves will be accompanied by Foreign Minister, Arnoldo André Tinoco, the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar Rivera, the Minister of Public Security, Mario Zamora, the Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications, Paula Bogantes and the Minister of Communication and Liaison, Jorge Rodríguez Vives.

In June, Costa Rica and the U.S. agreed to open potential legal pathways to the United States for some of the Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants who are among the 240,000 asylum seekers in the Central American nation.

The agreement was aimed at reducing the pressure on Costa Rica’s overwhelmed asylum system and heading off asylum seekers who could give up on the slow process in Costa Rica, and instead set off for the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chaves said in December the policies were being abused by people looking only to come work and then leave, and the policies would be tightened. As an alternative, officials offered a two-year work permit for Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Cubans in exchange for dropping their longer-term asylum cases.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is grappling with increasing numbers of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and clamped down on illegal crossing while offering expanded pathways.

With notes from AP

