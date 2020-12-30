Wednesday 30 December 2020
AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Costa Rica at the end of March

The AstraZeneca vaccine (one million doses) is one of three contracts to purchase six million doses of the vaccine.

QCOSTARICA – Vaccines against Covid-19 from AstraZeneca is expected to begin to arrive at the end of March, announced Esteban Vega, interim logistics manager of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

The AstraZeneca vaccine (one million doses) is one of three contracts to purchase six million doses of the vaccine. The other two are Pfizer-BioNTech (three million doses), whose delivery commenced last week with the first 9,750 doses, with more than 11,000 expected this week and with some 33,150 doses weekly beginning next week; and the COVAX initiative of the World Health Organization (two million doses).

“All of 2021 will be a year of vaccination, of permanent entry of doses; in January, with Pfizer, we will have a greater number of doses with respect to those that have been able to provide us in December, and in January it will be even higher,” said Vega.

“A product with the highest demand are Pfizer vaccines, Costa Rica was a privileged country in the sense that we were among the first ten countries in the world to start vaccination; I think that the gradual distribution has depended on the capacity of the company to provide the world,” added Vega.

