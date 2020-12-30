Tax on ‘luxury houses’ due in two weeks

QCOSTARICA – Real properties with a value greater than ¢133 million colones are subject to the tax known as ‘mpuesto a las casas de lujo’ (luxury houses tax) payable not later than January 15, 2021.

Properties below that amount are exempt from paying the luxury tax; above that the following tax rate applies:

0.25% from ¢133 million to ¢335 million

0.30% from ¢335 million and up to ¢672 million

0.35% from ¢672 million and up to ¢1.08 billion

0.40% ¢1.08 billion and up to ¢1.345 billion

0.45% on ¢1.345 billion and up to ¢1.679 billion

0.50% on ¢1.679 billion and up to ¢20017 billion

0.55% on ¢20017 billion and above

This tax is declared every three years, but its payment is annual. The next declaration must be made in 2022.

“Only those who acquired a house with this value or a higher one in the last year should declare, through form D-179, available on the Virtual Tax Administration portal,” the Ministry of Finance reported.

The payment of this tax is made through the web pages of the different authorized banks, or at the branches, just by indicating the tax identification number.