Tuesday 28 February 2023
Australia to Costa Rica direct!

Never before in history has a (direct) flight from Australia to our country

RedaqtedToday Costa RicaTravel
Avatar photo
By Rico
Photo: Dirección General de Aviación Civil  (DGAC)
QCOSTARICA – Historic flight. The Bombardier Global 7500 (registration N444WT) that arrived in a direct flight from Australia, with a duration of close to 15 hours, is already in Guanacaste.

This is the first direct flight between Australia and Costa Rica.

The flight left Gold Coast, a metropolitan region south of Brisbane on Australia’s east coast. on Sunday, February 26, at 8:10 pm Costa Rica time (Monday, February 27 at 12:10 pm in Australia) and arrived at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) minutes after 11 am.

Bombardier Global 7500 at the Guanacaste Airport (LIR). Photo: Dirección General de Aviación Civil  (DGAC)

Fernando Naranjo, director of Costa Rica’s Civil Aviation, the Dirección General de Aviación Civil  (DGAC), explained that 6 people traveled on the plane (including the crew).

Photo: Dirección General de Aviación Civil  (DGAC)

“Never before in history has a (direct) flight from Australia to our country been completed, it is a private flight with six people on board, including the crew,” Naranjo confirmed. 

“It is a private business flight. Long-range flights, such as these, have been increasing according to technological advances,” said Naranjo.

The plane and is crew and passengers are expected to stay in Costa Rica an estimated seven days.

The Bombardier Global 7500 is a high-performance business jet, it has a range of 14,260 km, can fly at a top speed of 982 km/h (Mach 0.925), has a maximum service ceiling of 51,000 feet and is powered by 2 General Electric Passport engines capable of generating 18,920 pounds of thrust.

The external dimensions of the aircraft are: 33 meters long, 31.7 meters wide and 8.23 meters high.

The Globa 7500 has an estimated cost of US$72,000. 

 

