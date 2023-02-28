Seven thousand people enjoying the eleventh edition of Envision

QCOSTARICA – With an agenda full of activities and after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the Envision Festival returns to the Uvita community.

The event started on Monday and runs until March 6, with cultural activities, concerts, talks, workshops and artistic performances.

Since its announcement, ticket sales have been a success and within a few days they were already sold out.

80% of the attendees are foreigners who have a positive impact on the area, promoting trade in Bahía Ballena and its surroundings.

In this edition, the event, considered one of the most important of its kind in Latin America, has five stages where more than 100 artists will perform.

Among them include the international headliners Bonobo, The California Honeydrops, TOKiMONSTA and Clozee; national artists include Somnambulo, Magpie Jay, Guadalupe Urbina and Ojo de Buey.

In addition, there is an art market, both for local and international exponents; as well as a Wellness Spa.

“Envision is a cultural meeting that takes place in the Uvita area. A space surrounded by nature, where we can find music of various genres, yoga classes, talks on science, sustainability, and well-being, in addition to having attendees from different parts of the world, who have a great inclination for being lovers of nature. alternative culture, being committed to the environment and exploring art and expression,” said Luigi Jiménez, Talent Buyer & PR Manager, of Envision.

The event began in Dominical, with about 700 attendees, today it is held on private property, which used to be a cattle farm and today has more than seventeen thousand trees planted on the site, thanks to the festival.

Precisely, one of the main characteristics of the event is the strong commitment to environmental sustainability and to minimizing its impact through practices such as waste management, water conservation and the promotion of ecological practices among its attendees.

Envision has been awarded twice as the most eco-sustainable festival in the world.

“It is a space to connect with the essence of each one, to be able to have a strong connection with art, music, and yoga, at the same time that we learn from each other while respecting nature.

The festival is for the whole family.

