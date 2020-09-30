Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Autopista General Cañas flooded by Tuesday afternoon rains (Photos)

by Rico
Autopista General Cañas flooded by Tuesday afternoon rains (Photos)
(QCOSTARICA) A low-pressure system typical of the intertropical convergence zone led to the rains in coastal areas of the Pacific slope, which spread west of the Central Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the emergency services at around 3:16 ppm there were floods on the Autopista General Cañas, in front of the Lizano factory, in Belén.

It was reported that seven vehicles were trapped in the flooding of Costa Rica’s busiest highway due to heavy downpours in the area and a large quantity of debris dragged onto the road between the Firestone plant and Hotel Real Cariari.

There were no people injured or major damage and the highway was enabled in both directions, as Bomberos (firefighters) removed logs, branches and other obstacles from the road.

According to Walter Fonseca, the liaison officer of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), the floods were due to a saturation of the road’s sewer system.

In videos that circulated on social networks, we can see as the water level almost reached the windows of some vehicles.

According to the National Meteorological Institute, the strongest downpours occurred in the Nicoya peninsula, Parrita, Quepos and the Osa peninsula, there were also rains in San Antonio de Belén, Alajuela and other sectors of the Central Valley.

For today, Wednesday, the IMN also expects rains in the afternoon, which would be reinforced by the passage of tropical wave number 42 of the season.

This is what caused the flooding, debris blocked aqueducts under the highway.

Cleaning up

 

