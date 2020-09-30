Man would would drug 13-year-old girl and sell her for sexual favors

(QCOSTARICA) The Criminal Court of the First Circuit of San José sentenced Guillermo Esteban Avilés Valverde to 16 years in prison, who was found guilty of human trafficking, in the form of sexual exploitation.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred between September 2016 and May 2017 in San José.

Apparently, Avilés, 35, took advantage of the offended 13-year-old girl’s condition (it was not detailed what is meant by this), contacted her in the capital and subjected her to sexual exploitation.

Aviles would drug the minor with such ketamine, marijuana, LSD, and mushrooms and then would arrange for her to have sexual encounters with other men would pay him. The amount they paid to have sex with her was not established, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated.

- paying the bills -

During trial, the Prosecutor was able to verify that Aviles would take the minor to different hotels in the capital to meet up with the men.

On one occasion, the accused even took the minor to Jacó, Garabito, Puntarenas.

In the statement, it is not specified how the case transcended, when the accused was arrested and what is the relationship between the victim and the aggressor.

Aviles continues in preventive detention for the appeal period.

- paying the bills -