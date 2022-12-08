“Avenidazo” returns to San José

The activity is loaded with Christmas activities to welcome visitors to the city center, part of the festival 'San José Vive la Navidad'

RICO’s DIGEST – The Municipality of San José had brought back the well-known and popular “Avenidazo” as part of the “San José Vive la Navidad” festival, an activity that promises a varied agenda with parades, choirs and free concerts in the capital city.

Both the Avenidazo and the festival aim to activate the Christmas season and the economy of downtown San José, which started on Monday, December 5, and ends on Sunday, December 11.

On Saturday, December 17, San Jose will once again be the scene of the traditional Festival de la luz (Festival of Light).

The Avenidazo of the past

Decades ago, the Avenidazo always had confetti, the tradition of throwing paper confetti to create the illusion of snow.

I can’t say exactly when, but the tradition of throwing confetti at passersby was suspended by the Municipality when a complaint – among other things – was made that thrash was thrown instead of confetti.

Another version is that several complaints were made of confetti getting in the eyes, leading the Ministry of Health to ban the sale of confetti, which today remains.

