Completion of San Ramon extensions and Ruta 27 will be for the next government

QCOSTARICA – The conclusion of the expansion works in the San José-San Ramón road corridors and in Ruta 27 between San José and Caldera will remain a task for the next government.

This is clear from the Plan Nacional de Desarrollo e Inversión Pública 2023-2026 (National Development and Public Investment Plan 2023-2026), which was presented this Tuesday by President Rodrigo Chaves.

According to Casa Presidencial, the document “was built with contributions from the 13 strategic sectors of national development established by this Administration, and which are led by the rector ministers, with the collaboration of the Sectoral Secretariats, and hierarchs and technicians of the conglomerate of public sector institutions”.

- Advertisement -

The objective of the Chaves government over the more than three years in its mandate is bring the work progress to between 77% for San Ramon and 75% for Ruta 27, by 2026, among other projects.

The Vice Minister of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Policy (MIDEPLAN), Marlon Navarro, explained that among the works that they expect to be able to deliver 100% in the current administration are the Circunvalación Norte, in the Uruca sector, the bridge over the Virilla River on Ruta 32, the rehabilitation and expansion to four lanes of the Ruta 32 from the Río Frio crossing to the center of Limón, and the construction and rehabilitation of 13 bridges in the national road network.

No mention was made on the expansion of the Ruta 1 norte from Puntarenas to Limonal, that could complete the Puntarenas – Liberia section of the Interamerican norte.

The Chaves government also promised to improve the condition of the road surface of the National Road Network to 68%.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related