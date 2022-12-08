Thursday 8 December 2022
type here...
Search

Completion of San Ramon extensions and Ruta 27 will be for the next government

According to National Development Plan

NationalNewsFront Page
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

“Avenidazo” returns to San José

RICO's DIGEST - The Municipality of San José had...
Read more

Completion of San Ramon extensions and Ruta 27 will be for the next government

QCOSTARICA - The conclusion of the expansion works in...
Read more

Bukele’s surprise and private visit to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - El Salvador president Nayib Bukele made a...
Read more

Regular gas drop approved, while super and diesle go up

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority of public services, the...
Read more

Kölbi has the fastest mobile network in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Kölbi, the brand of the state-owned utility,...
Read more

Refund on Marchamo for early payers announced

QCOSTARICA - Paid your Marchamo in November? If you...
Read more

U.S. allocates US$22 million to the immigration crisis in Panama

Q24N (EFE) The United States has allocated close to...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢594.92 Buy

¢601.02 Sell

8 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The conclusion of the expansion works in the San José-San Ramón road corridors and in Ruta 27 between San José and Caldera will remain a task for the next government.

The Chaves Administration presented the National Development and Public Investment Plan (PNDIP) 2023-2026, an instrument that represents the main road map for the progress of the country. The activity was held in the F5 auditorium of the Fire Department in Santo Domingo de Heredia.

This is clear from the Plan Nacional de Desarrollo e Inversión Pública 2023-2026 (National Development and Public Investment Plan 2023-2026), which was presented this Tuesday by President Rodrigo Chaves.

According to Casa Presidencial, the document “was built with contributions from the 13 strategic sectors of national development established by this Administration, and which are led by the rector ministers, with the collaboration of the Sectoral Secretariats, and hierarchs and technicians of the conglomerate of public sector institutions”.

- Advertisement -

The objective of the Chaves government over the more than three years in its mandate is bring the work progress to between 77% for San Ramon and 75% for Ruta 27, by 2026, among other projects.

The Vice Minister of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Policy (MIDEPLAN), Marlon Navarro, explained that among the works that they expect to be able to deliver 100% in the current administration are the Circunvalación Norte, in the Uruca sector, the bridge over the Virilla River on Ruta 32, the rehabilitation and expansion to four lanes of the Ruta 32 from the Río Frio crossing to the center of Limón, and the construction and rehabilitation of 13 bridges in the national road network.

No mention was made on the expansion of the Ruta 1 norte from Puntarenas to Limonal, that could complete the Puntarenas – Liberia section of the Interamerican norte.

The Chaves government also promised to improve the condition of the road surface of the National Road Network to 68%.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBukele’s surprise and private visit to Costa Rica
Next article“Avenidazo” returns to San José
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

President Chaves: “We Ticos, this country, do not deserve the reputation of being the largest cocaine exporter in the world”

QCOSTARICA - On National Television, President Rodrigo Chaves announced with great...
Read more

Costa Rica modified regulations for refugee applications

QCOSTARICA - By way of two decrees, the Costa Rican government...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Sports Odds Explained

Different Types Of Sportsbooks Odds. For newcomers, betting odds...
Employment

It’s December, the ‘Aguinaldo’ month!

QCOSTARICA - A thirteenth salary, or end-of-year bonus, in...
Paying the bills