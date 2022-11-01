Tuesday 1 November 2022
Avianca inaugurates new flight between Costa Rica and Argentina

The airline will offer four flights a week, with a stopover in Quito, Ecuador



QCOSTARICA – Avianca Airline’s inaugural flight from San José, Costa Rica (SJO) arrived at Ezeiza airport (EZE), in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The airline will have four weekly operations with Airbus A319-100 aircraft with a stopover in Quito, Ecuador (UIO), in both directions.

Schedule between San José, Quito and Buenos Aires – Avianca.com:

It is the first time that both countries are directly connected.

“This route brings new opportunities for the Argentine traveler who now has two new destinations to visit: in Ecuador, Quito and the Galapagos Islands are unique attractions recognized by UNESCO as cultural and natural heritage respectively; and Costa Rica, offers beaches, volcanoes and biodiversity as a different alternative. But it also allows us to promote receptive tourism to Argentina,” said Gustavo Esusy, Avianca’s Commercial Manager for Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The activity was held in Argentina and was attended by the Costa Rican ambassador to that country, Ginette Campos.

Bary Roberts, the Tourism representative for Costa Rica, expressed the importance of attracting visitors from countries such as Argentina and Ecuador.

The Juan Santamaría (San Jose) International airport is getting closer to recovering the passenger traffic prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. In August, a total traffic of 406,000 passengers was reported, which represents a recovery of 95% compared to the same month of 2019.

Previous articleUnanswered questions abound the plane crash in Limon
Next articleHigher gas prices at the pumps starting today
