Higher gas prices at the pumps starting today

QCOSTARICA – Dig a little deeper into your pockets as November starts with a new increase in fuel prices.

It’s not a big increase, given that we’ve been desensitized to high fuel prices, as the price of a liter of super goes up ¢5 colones, regular ¢4 and diesel ¢2.

The new prices, which were published Monday in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta, on Monday and took effect in the early minutes of this Tuesday, are:

Super: ¢851

Regular: ¢811

Diesel: ¢867

See the current prices for all fuels here.

Read more: Lower gasoline prices in the coming days

The increase is in direct contrast to the announcement on October 20 from the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) – Costa Rican Oil Refinery that refines nothing – that it would be seeking from the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), a reduction of up to ¢56 colones on super gasoline and ¢47 colones on diesel, while a lite of regular gasoline will increase ¢28 colones.

Read more: No drop in fuel prices, rather a huge hike may be on its way

Some days later we got the news that, rather, there would be a new price hike. A big hike, to allow the RECOPE to meet the obligations of its collective agreement with its workers.

