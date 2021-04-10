Avianca to fly direct San José and Miami starting July 1

QCOSTARICA – Avianca airlines announced that starting next July 1, 2021, it will fly daily non-stop between San José (SJO) and Miami (MIA).

The Colombia flag airline reported, in a press release, that the route will be covered by an Airbus A320, with a capacity for 150 passengers. That means roughly 8,000 seats available per month between Costa Rica and the United States.

- Advertisement -

“We are seeing an important opportunity to strengthen connectivity options for passengers traveling between Costa Rica and Miami, that makes us start a direct operation between the two markets,” said David Alemán, Avianca’s general director for Mexico, Central America and El Caribbean.

The spokesperson confirmed that the nonstop flight responds to the request of its customers.

Alemán added that, to date, ticket sales are already available on Avianca.com, MyAvianca mobile, the Avianca call center and points of sale, as well as travel agencies.

- Advertisement -

A check at Avianca.com today (April 10) the economy fare for San Jose to Miami on July 1 and return July 15, US$409.18.

The airline also recalled that, currently, connectivity with other markets on the continent is maintained through the hubs of San Salvador and Bogotá.

For the second half of this year, Civil Aviation and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) confirmed the arrival of new airlines to the country and the return of flights by companies that suspended operations to Costa Rica.

For example, Avianca is also processing with Civil Aviation permission for a flight from San Jose (SJO) to Los Angeles (LAX).

In addition, Civil Aviation reports that the low-cost airline Volaris Costa Rica, a subsidiary of the Mexican Volaris, is requesting permission for flights between the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) airport and Medellín (MDE) and Bogotá (BOG), Colombia, starting by the end of 2021.

- Advertisement -

César Jaramillo, manager of Coriport, the concessionaire of the Daniel Oduber International Airport, in Liberia (LIR), also confirmed that in June the return of KLM Dutch airline and the UK’s TUI Airlines to that air terminal.

Likewise, last week, the German airline Lufthansa announced that it will increase its frequency of weekly flights from three to five, between the city of Frankfurt (FRA) and San Jose.