Couple used fast food delivery services to hide sales of marijuana pastries

HQ – A couple was arrested on suspicion of using fast food delivery services to deliver marijuana pastries sold in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

The detention on Wednesday, but made public this Friday, by the Ministry of Public Security (MSP), was carried out by officers of the Drug Control Police (PCD) in a house in Pozos de Santa Ana, where various products were seized.

Among the seized items were: 17 brownies, three cookies with marijuana, and 15 grams of marijuana, 8.1 grams of Wax (marijuana wax), as well as 24 vaporizers and 15 pipettes for drug use.

According to the investigation, the woman, surnamed Arrieta Badilla, 21, and the man, surnamed Samuels Jackson, 23, had been selling the drugs for the last two years.

As part of their strategy to avoid detection, they used courier or fast food delivery services for their businesses. “The PCD officers carried out an investigation by which they determined that the narco structure was dedicated to the sale of drugs, specifically marijuana, and that this was sold hidden through different types of confectionery.

“This, making use of courier services or fast food delivery services, not only to facilitate the commercialization and distribution of the illicit drug, but also to avoid being detected or becoming an object of investigation by the authorities of the PCD.

“The PCD confirmed that those investigated were in charge of preparing, cooking, promoting and selling the confectionery with the apparent marijuana, for which they used their house located in Pozos de Santa Ana and which became the point to store, prepare and dispense the drug,” the MSP explained in a press release.

The couple was released on the appearance to sign once a month, maintain a fixed address and not sell more adulterated pastries, after the Pavas Criminal Court rejected the Prosecutor’s request for preventive detention (jail), prior to trial.

