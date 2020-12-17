Banco Nacional receives guarantee to lend ¢128 billion to clients affected by the pandemic

QCOSTARICA – The Banco Nacional (BN)already has the guarantee to use a special fund for ¢128 billion, set up by the Central Bank to help clients with loans in productive activities affected this year by the economic crisis, caused by the pandemic.

The BN said in a statement it will initiate a review of the candidate operations and, for the cases that apply, the clients will be contacted.

To eliminate fraud from this, the bank emphasized that it never asks its clients, by email, text message or WhatsApp, or by phone call, confidential and sensitive data to access services and bank accounts, such as: “tokens”, passwords, card number, and PIN.

The State bank joins seven other financial entities that are preparing to begin granting relief loans to people and companies economically affected by the pandemic.

They are: Banco BAC Credomatic, Coopealianza, Coopavegra, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), Banco Improsa, Coopelecheros and Coopemep. With the National Bank, total approvals total ¢322 billion colones.

In the statement, the BN said the customer profile to benefit from the program is one who had normal credit operations in productive activities and who were affected this year.

The new credit facility will have a minimum term of 4 years and the resources will be directed to clients whose loans are in colones.

The Bank projects that up to 100% of resources will be placed in more than 3,300 credit operations belonging to debtors of micro, small and medium companies.