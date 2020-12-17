Thursday, 17 December 2020
BusinessBankingEconomyEconomic RecoveryNews

Banco Nacional receives guarantee to lend ¢128 billion to clients affected by the pandemic

Amount is to make readjustments to clients who had normal credit operations in productive activities and who were economically affected this year

by Rico
31

QCOSTARICA  – The Banco Nacional (BN)already has the guarantee to use a special fund for ¢128 billion, set up by the Central Bank to help clients with loans in productive activities affected this year by the economic crisis, caused by the pandemic.

The Banco Central de Costa Rica – Central Bank – (foreground) authorized the State bank, Banco Nacional, to use the special fund for ¢128 billion colones, to help clients with loans in productive activities affected this year by the economic crisis caused by the pandemic Photo: Rafael Pacheco

The BN said in a statement it will initiate a review of the candidate operations and, for the cases that apply, the clients will be contacted.

- Advertisement -

To eliminate fraud from this, the bank emphasized that it never asks its clients, by email, text message or WhatsApp, or by phone call, confidential and sensitive data to access services and bank accounts, such as: “tokens”, passwords, card number, and PIN.

The State bank joins seven other financial entities that are preparing to begin granting relief loans to people and companies economically affected by the pandemic.

They are: Banco BAC Credomatic, Coopealianza, Coopavegra, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), Banco Improsa, Coopelecheros and Coopemep. With the National Bank, total approvals total ¢322 billion colones.

In the statement, the BN said the customer profile to benefit from the program is one who had normal credit operations in productive activities and who were affected this year.

- Advertisement -

The new credit facility will have a minimum term of 4 years and the resources will be directed to clients whose loans are in colones.

The Bank projects that up to 100% of resources will be placed in more than 3,300 credit operations belonging to debtors of micro, small and medium companies.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe new trains are in Costa Rica (photos)
Next article25 out of 100 Costa Ricans plan to break their social bubble on Christmas and New Years
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

High demand for the dollar resurfaces and interventions by the Central Bank return

QCOSTARICA - The U.S. dollar returns to the fore after weeks...
Read more

Dollar exchange now two and a half months above ¢600

QCOSTARICA - Since September 18, the price of the dollar exchange...
Read more

MOST READ

Requirements to enter Costa Rica for the Holidays

Panama

Covid-19 explosion puts Panama under great stress

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA – “We are on the road,” says Juan Carlos Mojica on the radio, while his ambulance companion, Yushara Fernández, steps on the...
Redaqted

Bullfights are conditioned to demand for hospital beds

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The traditional year-end bullfights - corridas de toros - in Zapote will be conditioned on the demand for hospital beds generated by...
National

Quepos, Esterillos, Jacó and Tivives have signage and sirens to alert in case of Tsunami

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The communities of Quepos, Esterillos, Jacó and Tivives, in Costa Rica's Central Pacific, now have special signs and sirens to alert residents...
Education

Students will be back to school on February 8

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With a limited capacity, and distancing between student groups per classroom, the 2021 school year, in both public and private schools, will...
News

Uber and DiDi or watching Disney+ will be 13% more expensive from Friday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Uber, DiDi, Disney +, Expedia, Booking, Despegar, and Aplaudir.com will, starting Friday, December 18, collecting from their customers the 13% Value Added...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.