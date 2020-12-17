25 out of 100 Costa Ricans plan to break their social bubble on Christmas and New Years

QCOSTARICA – Days before celebrating Christmas and New Years’, 25 out of 100 Costa Ricans plan to break their social bubble to share the holidays with other people who are not part of their home.

If that behavior becomes a reality on December 24 and 31, added to the fact that many forget about the practices that prevent the spread of the coronavirus, approximately 1 in 4 people will be at risk of contracting covid-19 and spreading the virus.

- Advertisement -

These people who seek to expose themselves to greater risk belong to comfortable economic sectors and with university education.

That is the result of the Encuesta Actualidades 2020 (2020 Actualidades Survey), carried out by the School of Statistics of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), whose results were made public on Wednesday.

This study was dedicated entirely to the analysis of the pandemic, specifically investigating the perception of Costa Ricans on 12 issues related to the pandemic, reported UCR professor Johnny Madrigal Fallas.

The nationwide survey took in the response of 1,287 people interviewed between October 10 and 27, all 18 years and older, and users of cellular phones, who constitute more than 97% of the Costa Rican population.

- Advertisement -

According to the survey, the percentage of those who plan to break their bubble is higher among those who have adopted the least measures to prevent contagion (33.7%); among them, social distancing, use of a mask, and handwashing as recommended by the Health authorities.

On the other hand, the study indicates that the tradition of making tamales is present in 57.3% of households; however, only 29% will.

“The results suggest that the tamaleada, if the proper care is not taken, can contribute to spreading the virus,” the study mentions.

Perceived impacts of the coronavirus

Among the main results of this survey, the perceived risk of infection among people stands out.

According to the study, the population feels moderately vulnerable. This risk of infection is, on average, 5.6 (on a scale of zero to 10) and the severity of health in case of contagion is 6.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the response given by 30% of the total stands out, who are exposed every day to contracting the virus because they leave their home without protection, do not wash their hands when they arrive at their residence, continue to greet with contact physical to others, and participates in meetings or parties.

“This magnitude is higher among smokers (37.8%) and among those who admit to practicing few measures to prevent infection (41%),” the study warns.

This happens despite the fact that 85% consider that they have good or very good knowledge to prevent contagion.