Saturday 1 May 2021
type here...
BusinessEconomyNews

Bars and restaurants in San José will be closed next week

by Rico
33

QCOSTARICA – Among the closures – lockdowns – starting Monday, May 3 and continuing to Sunday, May 9, in the Greater Metropolitan Area of San Jose (GAM) are restaurants and bars.

On Thursday, the government of Carlos Alvarado announced tougher measures to mitigate the growing wave of COVID-19 cases that the country is experiencing, the majority of which are focused in the Central Valley.

- Advertisement -

“All businesses that sell food such as restaurants, sodas and also bars will be closed, they will only have home delivery and in-vehicle delivery (ie pick up window). We always oppose closures and even more so at times like these that affect the economy,” said Jorge Figueroa, president of Cacore, who participated in the meeting with the government and private business sector.

Figueroa indicates that he understands the concern for the health and life of Costa Ricans, but they will abide by the new measures.

“It will be up to us, the formal (business) sector, to pay for sinners who are informal and illegal (businesses) and who do not comply with the health regulations of the Ministry of Health,” added Figueroa.

For his part, the Asociación de Bares (Asobares) – Association of Bars –  believes that with this measure, many businesses will go bankrupt, unemployment will increase, clandestinity will increase as there are no places to consume alcohol legally.

- Advertisement -

“We are witnesses to the mismanagement that the authorities have carried out by not executing closures of large supermarket chains, shopping centers and other businesses where the capacity and protocol measures are only for a bottle with gel alcohol,” said José Francisco Quesada of Asobares.

Quesada is referring to the practice in most supermarkets, grocery stores, malls, all that is required is to apply gel to the hands. Some do require the taking of the temperature of customers entering and not much more beyond that.

The coronavirus situation in the country

This past week, from Saturday, April 24, to Friday, April 30, 14,061 new confirmed cases of covid-19, breaking records of daily cases four times, with an average of 2,000 news cases daily. Not long ago, just three weeks ago, the average daily was 400 new cases.

The number of people in hospital has, and continues, to test the limits of the Caja Costarricense Seguro Social (CCSS), with a record number of 911 people in hospital as of Friday, of which 380 are in an intensive care unit (ICU), for severe to critical condition.

In the week (April 24 to 30) there were also 95 deaths associated to Covid-19, an average of 14 daily. The daily deaths at the beginning of the month were in the single digits.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDra. Daniela Ruiz, the pediatrician and dermatologist who breaks paradigms
Next articleRuta 27 this Friday collapsed due to the number of vehicles heading to the Pacific
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Bolsonaro compares quarantines to Maduro’s dictatorship

Q24N - Brasilia (EFE) The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said...
Read more

How Costa Ricans Are Curbing Their Lockdown Boredom?

Maybe you hate lockdowns, and we don’t blame you. They are...
Read more

MOST READ

Organizer of ‘Summer Fest’ in Cartago affirms cancelation of event

Fuel Prices

Higher Fuel Prices at the Pumps Today

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The latest increase in fuel prices - the fifth consecutive this year - took effect at the pumps across the country early...
Health

If ICU beds at Caja hopistals are none, can private hospital beds be used?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Authorities from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) warned on Saturday that, if the rate of COVID-19 infections continues with the...
Coronavirus

US company Illegally Pushing Bleaching Agent as ‘Cure’ for COVID-19 Variants

Q24N -
Q24N - Peddlers of industrial bleach who urge Americans to drink the fluid as a “miracle cure” for cancer, HIV/Aids and other diseases have...
Photos of Costa Rica

The Essence of Tilarán

Rico -
Some landscapes seem too beautiful to be true ... But they are! The Arenal volcano is seen from Tliarán. Joaquin Murillo: "I took the photo yesterday...
Health

JUPONAZO: Government closes non-essential trade from May 3 to 9 in Central Valley!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government ordered the closure of non-essential trade from May 3 to 9, in the Central Valley, in an attempt to contain...
National

OIJ arrested a CCSS official suspected of simulating vaccination of elderly man

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) detained the health worker suspected of carrying out an anomalous vaccination against the new coronavirus to...
Fuel Prices

New Blow: Gasoline Price Hike Approved

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Autoridad Reguladora de Servicios Públicos (Aresep) - regulator of public services - approved on Friday a new increase in the price...
Trends

Pros and Cons of Online Education

Carter Maddox -
The positive and negative sides of online education have been the topic of hot debates for years, yet it is all a matter of...
Opinion

“There can be no divorce between economy and health”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Following is an opinion piece by Dr. Rodolfo Hernández Gómez, former director of the National Children's Hospital and former presidential 2018 presidential...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.