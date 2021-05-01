Ruta 27 this Friday collapsed due to the number of vehicles heading to the Pacific

QCOSTARICA – Globalvía, the concessionaire of ruta 27 to Caldera, reported Friday at least three points of road collapse on the road due to the “number of vehicles” heading towards the Pacific.

The points of greatest congestion reported were at kilometer 16 (the usual) at the Ciudad Colón exit, kilometer 22 Siquiares -Guácima and kilometer 37 Mora- Escobal.

The head of the Ruta 27 Traffic Police detachment, Manuel Carballo, said the congestion is due to the great number of vehicles leaving the capital.

“The problem is that today is Friday, a long weekend and a lot of people go to the beach, there are many cars and when they inevitably generate congestion.

“From before noon we began to see the volume of vehicles in the direction of Caldera increase,” said the police chief.

This is a long weekend since the May 1 holiday was moved (for this year) to May 3 to promote local tourism. This was the plan announced last month when the number of new daily cases of covid-19 was around 400.

The situation by the end of this past week has been completely different, resulting in a closure of businesses and tougher vehicular restrictions starting Monday, May 3, for the Central Valley region.