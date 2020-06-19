BusinessEconomyRedaqted

“Beaches should also be opened in the afternoon to encourage tourism”

by Rico
22

(QCOSTARICA) To achieve a greater revival of the economy and tourism, the Carlos Alvarado government should assess the possibility of opening the beaches in the afternoon with restricted hours, according to Pedro Muñoz, PUSC party legislator.

Muñoz was clear that the extension of the hours until 9:30 am (from 8 am) announced on Thursday by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, is insufficient to give tourism a boost.

“We know that the schedule (5:00 am to 9:30 am) by the Minister is insufficient, so we will continue to seek to open a few hours in the afternoon as well. A balance must be found to prevent the economy from reaching the point of no return due to the pandemic; without economy there is no health, you have to take care of health and the economy,” said Muñoz.

- Advertisement -

Tourism is one of the main engines of the economy and development of Costa Rica, employing more than 211,000 people directly.

In 2019, tourism generated more than US$4 billion in foreign exchange, which represents 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleICT renews its website to attract tourists
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

July will be a key month for Costa Rica’s tourism

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) July will be a key month for Costa Rica tourism...
Read more

Surfing to return on May 16

Sports Rico -
Surfing in Costa Rica will resume on May 16. Surfers will...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

UCR: COVID-19 second wave “pico” could occur within a week

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The “Pico” (peak) of positive cases COVI-19 of the pandemic "second wave" could occur within a week. That is the estimation from Observatorio del...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 74 new cases raises total to 1,612; 20 hospitalized

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Though the number of cases keep rising at an alarming rate this week, with 74 new cases confirmed on Friday, for a total...
Economy

Costa Rica would have the least economic impact of Latin American countries: OECD

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The economic fall in Costa Rica, although it will be high, would not reach the levels of the rest of the region, according...
Health

UAE donates to Costa Rica medical aid in fight against COVID-19

Rico -
Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica, personally welcomed the aid plane sent to Costa Rica as part of the United Arab Emirate's (UAE) efforts...
Pura Vida

Jade Museum will open its doors on Monday with free admission

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting this Monday, June 15, the Jade Museum (Museo del Jade in downtown San Jose will reopen its doors after being closed for...
Cartago

Brother Digs Up In Neighbor’s House Body Of His Missing Sister

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) José Luis Ramírez Zamora, brother of Luany Valeria Salazar Zamora, on Monday asked for permission to enter a neighbor's house in Linda Vista...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA