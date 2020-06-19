“Beaches should also be opened in the afternoon to encourage tourism”

(QCOSTARICA) To achieve a greater revival of the economy and tourism, the Carlos Alvarado government should assess the possibility of opening the beaches in the afternoon with restricted hours, according to Pedro Muñoz, PUSC party legislator.

Muñoz was clear that the extension of the hours until 9:30 am (from 8 am) announced on Thursday by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, is insufficient to give tourism a boost.

“We know that the schedule (5:00 am to 9:30 am) by the Minister is insufficient, so we will continue to seek to open a few hours in the afternoon as well. A balance must be found to prevent the economy from reaching the point of no return due to the pandemic; without economy there is no health, you have to take care of health and the economy,” said Muñoz.

Tourism is one of the main engines of the economy and development of Costa Rica, employing more than 211,000 people directly.

In 2019, tourism generated more than US$4 billion in foreign exchange, which represents 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).