ICT renews its website to attract tourists

In order to strengthen the emotional connection with potential tourists, the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Board – renovated its promotional website visitcostarica.com, as well as Visit Costa Rica’s social networks on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Under the Only The Essentials conceptual umbrella, the ICT designed a microsite “Finding Some Balance” that invites visitors to carry out activities in interior spaces, accompanied by the attractions and unique experiences that have characterized Costa Rica’s tourism offer as a sustainable destination.

It includes a downloadable menu of videos “Let’s Recharge” for yoga and meditation, an audiovisual section “Let’s Cook” that explains in a few steps and in a simple way how to prepare typical recipes such as black soup, chifrijo, chorreadas, rice pudding, ceviche, and gallo pinto.

When times are tough we know it’s even more important to take care of ourselves and find peace and positivity where we can. So here are some ways to relax, refresh, bring a smile and stay well while we wait to get out again.

In addition, it includes “Let’s Get Crafty”, an exclusive family section of inventiveness inspired by wild animals, cultural elements, beaches, volcanoes and others.

And “Let’s Talk” has downloadable wallpapers, among other attractions.

“With this refreshing content we want to invite potential tourists, who are not yet able to travel and who will visit us in the near future, to take care of themselves, seeking inner peace and connecting with their emotions,” explained Rafael Quesada, head of ICT Advertising.