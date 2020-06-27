Behind the scenes of the Bomberos Challenge

For the past month, there are those who wait for Friday to arrive to enjoy a video that changes their mood, to see their (and ours) heroes in yellow, the ones who put out fires and save lives, exercising to the rhythm of catchy music, with their suits and all their equipment.

“The challenge arises from a video that my son sees on the Internet, he sees a video of the Spanish Fire Department doing a push-up exercise and shows it to my wife, his mother, and she comes and challenges me jocularly,” said firefighter Josué Araya.

Thus was born the initiative that every weekend moves social networks. Even the director of the Fire Department, Héctor Chaves, signed up.

The objective is to promote exercise in homes and create a time of stress in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every week a different station is featured. The video of this Friday was recorded in Puntarenas, on the ferry, with firefighters from the Naval station.

The firefighters were joined by comedians Mauricio Astorga. Other personalities like Max Barberena, Gabelo Conejo and footballer Cristian Lagos have done so also.

“Recording or producing these challenges does not compromise the services that the Fire Department provides throughout the country. We want to thank so many people who have followed us through these challenges, almost seven million in just five challenges is the scope it has had on social networks,” said Josué Lara, producer.

The team is joined by Fabiola Morales, in charge of camera angles and frames. Aerial shots are achieved with a drone that has all the licenses up to date.

If you are a follower of the Bombelors challenge, you may have wondered how Bryan got to Calero Island.

“Bryan’s story was not going to be part of the challenge, initially as a firefighter-level jargon, it is said that if someone screws up – ‘jala una torta’ in Spanish – they will end up at the Isla Calero station; however, there is no station there. It is a joke and as he was the one who was encouraged, at the time we made the first video, to challenge the directors because the joke was accepted and supposedly he was sent to Isla Calero as punishment,” Araya revealed to Teletica.com.