Saturday, 27 June 2020
Here’s how the restriction will work this weekend

Vehicular restrictions have not changed for phase 3,

(QCOSTARICA) The arrival of Phase 3 of reopening starting today Saturday, June 27, generated some doubts about the application of the vehicular restrictions.

Road controls are common during the vehicular restrictions. Avoid the sanctions, leave the car at home on the restricted day

As far as the vehicular restrictions – who can and cannot circulate this weekend – nothing has changed in this phase 3.

  • Saturday, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm, only license plates ending in 1,3,5,7 & 9 may circulate.
  • Sunday, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm, only license plates ending in 0,2,4,6 & 8 may circulate.
  • From 7:00 pm Saturday to 5:00 am Sunday, and 7:00 pm Sunday to 5:00 am Monday, all vehicles, save for those exempted (we should know these by now) cannot circulate, that is a total ban.
  • Public transport (bus and taxis) can circulate at any time; Those who have to go to work during the restricted (banned) hours may circulate with a duly authorized letter from their employer.

During the week

The vehicular restrictions from Monday to Friday are from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, based on the last digit of the license plate: Mondays 1 & 2, Tuesdays 3 & 4, Wednesdays 5 & 6, Thursdays 7 & 8 and Fridays 9 & 0.

A total ban is every night on Weekdays from 10:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Areas under “ORANGE” alert is different

While the above vehicular restrictions apply to all areas of the country, important to note the more restrictive circulation in cantons and districts under an “orange” alert, they are:

In these areas, vehicular restrictions are every day (Monday to Sunday) from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, based on the last digit of the license plate: Mondays 1 & 2, Tuesdays 3 & 4, Wednesdays 5 & 6, Thursdays 7 & 8, Fridays 9 & 0, Saturdays all even numbers, and Sundays all odd numbers.

From 5:00 pm to 5:00 am, every day, there is a total ban.

Sanctions

Violating the vehicular restrictions is sanctioned by a ¢110,000 colones fine, six points on the driver’s license (requiring driver-ed on renewal) and the seizure of license plate and/or vehicle.

